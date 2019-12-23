RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.35, close to its 52-week high of $99.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $24.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.