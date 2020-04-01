RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, which is a 61.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $99.04 and a one-year low of $29.22. Currently, Aptiv has an average volume of 2.14M.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.