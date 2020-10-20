RBC Capital Remains a Buy on American Electric Power (AEP)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP) yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and Pinnacle West Capital.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.00, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

American Electric Power’s market cap is currently $45.41B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.