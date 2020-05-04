RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Altria Group (MO)

In a report issued on May 1, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group (MO), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altria Group with a $49.44 average price target, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Altria Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.81 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.79 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Smokeless products segment manufactured and sold by or on behalf of USSTC and PM USA. The Wine segment producer of Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

