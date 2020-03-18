RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on March 13, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba (BABA), with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.75.

Based on Alibaba’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.78 billion.

