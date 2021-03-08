RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report issued on March 5, Scott Robertson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaris Royalty with a $14.75 average price target.

Alaris Royalty’s market cap is currently $325.6M and has a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.