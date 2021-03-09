RBC Capital Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

In a report released today, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Warrior Met Coal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turquoise Hill Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.09, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Macquarie also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.20 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Turquoise Hill Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $265 million and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a net profit of $71.73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Read More on TRQ: