RBC Capital Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic reiterated a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF) today and set a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.00, close to its 52-week high of $54.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.12.

Sun Life Financial’s market cap is currently $32.02B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canadian financial services company and is one of the world’s largest insurers. The company provides life and health insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients globally.