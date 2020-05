RBC Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Teck Resources (TECK)

In a report issued on May 14, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Teck Resources (TECK), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.9% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $14.85 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.30 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Teck Resources has an average volume of 6.36M.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The Steelmaking Coal segment exports steelmaking coal. The Copper segment produces copper in Canada, Chile, Peru, North America, and South America. The Zinc segment operates fully integrated zinc, lead smelting, and refining facilities. The Energy segment covers the oil sands mining and processing operations. The Corporate segment provides administrative, technical, financial, and other support to all of the business units. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.