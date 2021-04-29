RBC Capital Reiterates a Hold Rating on Yamana Gold (AUY)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Yamana Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.25 price target.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $462 million and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $14.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUY in relation to earlier this year.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.