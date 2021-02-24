RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report issued on February 22, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

Vermilion Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.36, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.90 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Vermilion Energy has an average volume of 2.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 157 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VET in relation to earlier this year.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

