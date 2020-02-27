RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.28, close to its 52-week low of $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $16.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $245 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate.