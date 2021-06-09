RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on UiPath (PATH)

In a report issued on June 6, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UiPath (PATH), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UiPath is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PATH in relation to earlier this year.

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

