RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Travelers Companies (TRV)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies (TRV) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Travelers Companies with a $122.38 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $116.00 price target.

Based on Travelers Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.06 billion and net profit of $873 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.8 billion and had a net profit of $621 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRV in relation to earlier this year.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.