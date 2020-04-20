RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on State Street (STT)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on State Street (STT) on April 18 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.55, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on State Street’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.71 billion and net profit of $564 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.73 billion and had a net profit of $437 million.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.