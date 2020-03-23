RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reynolds Consumer Products with a $34.89 average price target, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.99 and a one-year low of $21.61. Currently, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average volume of 1.81M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. manufactures and sells household products. It operates through the following segments: Presto Products, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage and Hefty Tableware.

Read More on REYN: