RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Qualys (QLYS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) on March 6 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.62, close to its 52-week low of $72.76.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $101.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.99 and a one-year low of $72.76. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 312.8K.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.