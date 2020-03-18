RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PotlatchDeltic (PCH), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

PotlatchDeltic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PotlatchDeltic’s market cap is currently $2.13B and has a P/E ratio of 38.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate.