RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pnm Resources (PNM)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources (PNM) on January 15 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.38, close to its 52-week high of $52.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Pnm Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.25, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $52.98 and a one-year low of $41.14. Currently, Pnm Resources has an average volume of 420.7K.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.