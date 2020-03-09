RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pennant Group (PNTG)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Pennant Group (PNTG) on March 6 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pennant Group is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pennant Group’s market cap is currently $768.8M and has a P/E ratio of 304.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Pennant Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Home Health and Hospice Services, Senior Living Services, and All Other.