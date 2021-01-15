RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.78, which is a -18.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.80 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 10.96K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.