RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEGEF in relation to earlier this year.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.