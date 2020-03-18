RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Linamar (LIMAF)

In a report issued on March 16, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAF), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.51, close to its 52-week low of $18.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Linamar with a $30.72 average price target, implying a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.63 and a one-year low of $18.48. Currently, Linamar has an average volume of 7,172.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.