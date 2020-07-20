RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report issued on July 17, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB), with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.37, close to its 52-week high of $149.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.00, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Kimberly Clark’s market cap is currently $49.16B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Kimberly Underhill, the President of KMB sold 14,264 shares for a total of $1,984,421.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Consumer Tissue segment produces and sells facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins, and related products for household use. The K-C Professional segment supplies workplace supporting products such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers. The firm’s brands include Depend, Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, and Scott. The company was founded by John A. Kimberly, Havilah Babcock, Charles B. Clark, and Frank C. Shattuck in 1872 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.