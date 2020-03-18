RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Garrett Motion (GTX)

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion (GTX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.64, close to its 52-week low of $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Garrett Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.71 and a one-year low of $3.16. Currently, Garrett Motion has an average volume of 933.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers.