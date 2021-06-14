RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN) on June 10 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.09, close to its 52-week high of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Falcon Minerals’ market cap is currently $438.8M and has a P/E ratio of -169.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.23.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.