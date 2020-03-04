RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

In a report issued on March 2, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.36, close to its 52-week low of $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

Equitrans Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

The company has a one-year high of $22.29 and a one-year low of $6.35. Currently, Equitrans Midstream has an average volume of 4.56M.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin.

