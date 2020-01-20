RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Entergy (ETR)

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Entergy (ETR), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.31, close to its 52-week high of $126.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.88.

The company has a one-year high of $126.43 and a one-year low of $85.69. Currently, Entergy has an average volume of 1.38M.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.