RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

In a report issued on January 7, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $937.1M and has a P/E ratio of -26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Paul Mellett, the Treas. & CFO of ENTA bought 3,480 shares for a total of $8,839.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.