RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report issued on March 16, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.60, close to its 52-week low of $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.20, implying a 141.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.08 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Delek US Holdings has an average volume of 1.98M.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other.