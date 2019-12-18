RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands (CAG), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conagra Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.60, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on December 11, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Conagra Brands’ market cap is currently $14.21B and has a P/E ratio of 20.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.91.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.