RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) on January 15 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chesapeake Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chesapeake Utilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy segments. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.