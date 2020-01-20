RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Catie Powers- January 20, 2020, 2:47 AM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) on January 15 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chesapeake Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Based on Chesapeake Utilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.8 million.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy segments. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

