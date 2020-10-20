RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chesapeake Utilities with a $95.67 average price target.

Chesapeake Utilities’ market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity. The Unregulated Energy segment markets and sells propane, crude oil, and natural gas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.