RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on CF Industries (CF)

In a report issued on July 15, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries (CF), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is ranked #6195 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CF Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CF Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $971 million and net profit of $68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1 billion and had a net profit of $90 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product as it contains 82% nitrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution, which is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content from 28% to 32%, is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, which is a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor and aqua ammonia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.