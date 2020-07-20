RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Carrier Global (CARR)

In a report issued on July 15, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global (CARR), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.48, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Carrier Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company’s products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.