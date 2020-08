RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) on August 6 and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $0.38 average price target, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

Based on Bombardier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $258 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $195 million.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories. The Commercial Aircraft segment designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircrafts. The Aerostructures and Engineering Services segment designs and manufactures major aircraft structural components such as engine nacelles, fuselages and wings and provides aftermarket component repair and overhaul as well as other engineering services for both internal and external clients. The Transportation segment offers product range and services to the rail industry and covers the full spectrum of rail solutions such as complete trains to subsystems, services, system integration, signaling, and e-mobility solutions. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

