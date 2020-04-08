RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on BCE (BCE)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on BCE (BCE) on April 6 and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.07.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.59 and a one-year low of $31.66. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 1.38M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.