RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) on February 5 and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Investment Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.13, implying a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Apollo Investment Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.17 million and net profit of $33.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.82 million and had a net profit of $7.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.