RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) on November 8 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.83, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $465 million and GAAP net loss of $12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $405 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.9 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.