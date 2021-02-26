RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.07, close to its 52-week high of $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.06 million and GAAP net loss of $21.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAVVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.