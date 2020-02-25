RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on February 20, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AbbVie (ABBV), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.14, close to its 52-week high of $97.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.7% and a 24.8% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AbbVie with a $101.20 average price target.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion and net profit of $2.79 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 billion.

