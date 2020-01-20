RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xylem (XYL)

In a report issued on January 15, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xylem (XYL), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.46, close to its 52-week high of $85.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xylem with a $79.40 average price target.

Xylem’s market cap is currently $15.03B and has a P/E ratio of 29.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XYL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Markos Tambakeras, a Director at XYL sold 2,860 shares for a total of $225,768.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.