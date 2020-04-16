RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xylem (XYL)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xylem (XYL), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xylem with a $70.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.34 and a one-year low of $54.62. Currently, Xylem has an average volume of 1.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XYL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Surya Mohapatra, a Director at XYL sold 2,860 shares for a total of $246,189.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products including water & wastewater pumps, treatment & testing equipment, and controls & systems. This segment brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Godwin Pumps, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI and Leopold. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. Its products include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment focuses on developing advanced technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

