RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on WR Berkley (WRB)

In a report issued on October 15, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WR Berkley (WRB), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

WR Berkley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.50.

The company has a one-year high of $79.92 and a one-year low of $43.05. Currently, WR Berkley has an average volume of 654.4K.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.