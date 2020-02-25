RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Williams Co (WMB)

In a report issued on February 21, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co (WMB), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.40, close to its 52-week low of $20.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Williams Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.20, which is a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Seaport Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Williams Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $571 million.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

