RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vistra Energy (VST)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy (VST) on January 15 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $32.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.96 and a one-year low of $21.33. Currently, Vistra Energy has an average volume of 4.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VST in relation to earlier this year.

Vistra Energy Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. Its portfolio of businesses includes TXU Energy and Luminant. It operates through the following segments: Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, Asset Closure, and Corporate and Other.

