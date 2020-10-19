RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on US Bancorp (USB)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB) on October 15 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 76.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $46.17, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.11 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 6.37M.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.