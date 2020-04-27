RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TransAlta (TAC)

In a report issued on April 23, Maurice Choy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is ranked #2055 out of 6493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $8.02 average price target, implying a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TransAlta’s market cap is currently $1.54B and has a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. TransAlta was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.