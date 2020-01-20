RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Square (SQ)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ) on January 17 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $74.00 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.20 and a one-year low of $54.41. Currently, Square has an average volume of 6.57M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.

