RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Skyline Champion (SKY)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion (SKY) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Skyline Champion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on January 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Skyline Champion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKY in relation to earlier this year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.